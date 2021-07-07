Summer Wells has now been missing from her Beech Creek residence for three weeks, and authorities are scaling back search efforts.
“There has been a tremendous amount of hours spent searching the area and investigating her disappearance, with well over 750 tips, [but] none has resulted in a solid lead,” Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in a brief news release last week. “This case is still very active and intense, with everything possible being checked out by Hawkins County detectives and agents of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. Our goal is to find Summer!”
Although most missing children are teenage runaways, when children are abducted, it usually involves a family member, statistics show.
According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children,
in 2020 NCMEC assisted law enforcement and families with more than 29,800 cases of missing children.
Ninety-one percent of its cases involved endangered runaways. Five percent were family abductions, 3 percent were critically missing young adults, ages 18 to 20, and less than 1 percent were nonfamily abductions. One percent of its cases involved lost, injured or otherwise missing children.
Of the nearly 26,500 runaways reported to NCMEC in 2020, 1 in 6 were likely victims of child sex trafficking.
The Child Crime Prevention & Safety Center, which collects information on all missing children cases in the U.S., says the majority of abduction cases are committed by family members. But 28 percent of kidnappings are committed by strangers. These are considered significantly more dangerous to the child, leading to harm or even death.
“But we do know that children are vastly more likely to come to harm and even be abducted by people they know than by people they don’t,” says David Finkelhor, director of the Crimes Against Children Research Center at the University of New Hampshire. “We’d do much better to teach them the signs of people (strangers or not) who are behaving badly: touching them inappropriately, being overly personal, trying to get them alone, acting drunk, provoking others or recklessly wielding weapons.”
Finkelhor , who is also a researcher for the National Incidence Studies of Missing, Abducted, Runaway, and Thrownaway Children was quoted in a recent edition of the Washington Post.