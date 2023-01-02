The Mount Carmel BMA passed an update to their employee personnel policy in December that changes the way employees accrue sick leave.
The update decreases the amount of sick time employees accrue per pay period from eight hours to four hours. It also caps the amount of sick time that an employee can accrue at 90 days (or 720 hours) and stops employees accrual of time when on sick or extended leave.
Sick leave may still be carried over from one calendar year to the next and applied to TCRS retirement. If the employee needs more than 10 work days off, it must be supplemented by employee vacation time or by using the short term disability insurance provided by the town.
“I don’t want to decrease employee benefits”
Alderman John Gibson made a motion to amend the proposal so that employees still receive eight hours per pay period.
“I am not wanting to decrease the benefits we provide for our employees at all,” Gibson said. “Ultimately, that is what this (the original proposed update) would be doing.”
Gibson proposed that employees be required to take short term disability if they must miss more than 10 business days of work. Under Gibson’s proposal, employees still accrue the same amount of time per pay period, and that time counts towards Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System (TCRS). However, the town would not have to pay for their extended leave.
City Manager Emily Wood also noted that the town does not pay out for sick time if an employee leaves the job.
After much back-and-forth, Gibson withdrew his amendment. At the final vote, Gibson was the sole ‘no’ vote on the new policy.
“Sick days are not an entitlement”
Vice Mayor Tresa Mawk spoke in favor of capping available sick leave at 90 days.
“I think it’s outrageous,” Mawk said of the amount of sick time employees currently receive. “I don’t know of anybody else who accrues that type of time. One lady said her brother had 2,000 hours! I just don’t see it.”
She added, “To me, sick days are not an entitlement. It’s a kindness extended to you by your employer.”
“That has occurred because you’ve allowed people to accrue them year to year without any limit or requirement to use them,” City Attorney John Coup said. “Right now, if they have a great deal of sick leave, they are accruing additional sick days while they’re out. It’s self perpetuating. That’s an unusually generous benefit.”
He added, “Most places no longer allow huge accumulations of sick leave.”
Wood noted that the town does not offer FMLA (family and medical leave), since they have less than 50 full-time employees and are not required to do so. However, employees may use sick leave for family or medical reasons.
Coup told the board that they need to form a plan for handling employees who already have more than the agreed upon cap.
Update to vacation leave
The update also specifies that vacation time can be carried over by no more than 80 hours into the next calendar year. Employees may be paid for one week of unused vacation per calendar year. Vacation leave must be taken on a normal workweek basis (holidays falling within a vacation period do not count as vacation time). Employees will be paid for unused accumulated vacation leave.