Congresswoman Diana Harshbarger announced Tuesday the launch of the military service academy nomination application for the upcoming application cycle.
The Congresswoman can nominate up to ten students for each vacant slot allotted to Tennessee’s First Congressional District.
The honor of attending a service academy comes with the obligation and commitment to serve in the military for a minimum of five years upon graduation.
“It is a profound honor to serve to protect the freedom of this great nation and I am thrilled to help students in East Tennessee pursue this noble dream,” said Congresswoman Harshbarger. “As a member of Congress, I have the distinct privilege to nominate the deserving students of East Tennessee. I look forward to reviewing applications this Fall!”
Each Member of Congress may nominate individuals to appointments at four of the five U.S. service academies: the U.S. Military Academy (USMA), West Point, NY; the U.S. Naval Academy (USNA), Annapolis, MD; the U.S. Air Force Academy (USAFA), Colorado Springs, CO; and the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy (USMMA), Kings Point, NY.
The fifth service academy, the U.S. Coast Guard Academy (USCGA), New London, CT, does not require a congressional nomination for appointment. Applicants must be U.S. Citizens between the ages of 17 and 23 and reside within Tennessee’s First Congressional District.
The deadline to apply for a nomination is 11:59 pm on October 31. Interested students from Tennessee’s First District can find the application on this website: