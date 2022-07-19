Why did you decide to run for this office?
I love Hawkins County and am a life-long resident. My home is in the farming community of Carters Valley where I reside with my wife, Stacey Byrd Gillespie, and our two children, Noah and Lauren. My heart is in service and community.
I know the importance of community involvement and fully realize the importance of faith, integrity and honesty. Hawkins County deserves leaders who are accessible, honest and faithful to their job, the office, and the citizens of Hawkins County. I would love to serve Hawkins County in the role of Property Assessor.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
After graduating from Volunteer High School in 1990, I attended the Tennessee College of Applied Technology for machining. I have dedicated 31 years to TRW of Rogersville, with 21 years in supervision, front-line leadership and currently serving as a Business Unit Manager.
My work experience includes leading and directing a team to achieve goals; strategic planning, forecasting and budgeting; employee selection, training and development; communications and reporting; and maintaining a safe and effective work environment.
Overall, I oversee the day-to-day operations to make sure we achieve our goals within budget. To further my knowledge of real property, I have completed the Tennessee Basic Principles of Real Estate Pre-Licensing Course.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your first term of office?
It is my goal for our taxpayers to feel welcome and to never hesitate to come to the office or call to get their questions answered. I want to be fair and accessible to everyone.
The taxpayers of Hawkins County deserve to have someone listen to their concerns. If elected, it will be my goal to maintain a professional office with a well-organized and well-trained staff. My priority is to be readily available to the citizens of Hawkins County.
I would like to implement, if elected, is a way to better educate our taxpayers as to the process of re-appraisals. With the cost of real estate rising in Hawkins County, I feel that the taxpayers would benefit from some type of communication to help understand the process.
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
As an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting, fishing and golf, I know how fortunate we are to live in such a wonderful part of America. I fully support the Constitution of America, law enforcement officers, freedom of speech, and will always take a conservative approach in performing the duties in the office.
I would like to offer Hawkins County my dedicated work ethic, transparency, accessibility and honesty to represent the interests for all of Hawkins County. Our taxpayers need to feel comfortable with their Property Assessor.
I have the ability to relate to people, which is critical to customer service. If elected, I will commit to being empathic, attentive, friendly, and a positive communicator.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I will always take a conservative approach in performing the duties of the office. I would like to offer Hawkins County my dedicated work ethic, transparency, accessibility and honesty to represent the interests for all of Hawkins County. I will be your voice and ear to listen. I’m asking for your support and your votes in the upcoming election.