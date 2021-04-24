NASHVILLE – USDA Rural Development recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for the City of Erin Wastewater Treatment Plant.
“On behalf of the city of Erin, we would like to express our deepest gratitude to USDA Rural Development Area Specialist Vance Hamilton and State Engineer Matt Keiter for their hard work in securing a grant to use toward the construction of a new wastewater treatment plant,” said Mayor Paul Bailey. “This grant is not only beneficial to the customers of the city of Erin, but also to the customers of the city of Tennessee Ridge and the Stewart Houston Industrial Park as this enormous amount will not have to be passed on to the customers.”
The city of Erin received a $3.4 million grant through the Water and Waste Disposal Loan and Grant program. This Rural Development investment will be used to complete the construction of the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The plant serves the city of Erin and the town of Tennessee Ridge. The existing wastewater treatment plant is old and has reached the end of its useful life. The plant is also in violation with the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. This project will correct the violations and better serve the needs of the community.
“What a pleasure it has been to partner with Mayor Bailey and the city of Erin,” said USDA Rural Development Tennessee Acting State Director Dan Beasley. “This new treatment plant will serve the city of Erin and Tennessee Ridge to ensure they have the necessary water infrastructure to meet the needs of their community for years to come.”
Others participating in the event include W&O Construction, Goodwyn Mills Cawood Consulting Engineers, city officials and USDA Rural Development – Tennessee Representatives Vance Hamilton, area specialist and Christopher Hampton, community programs director.
Under the Biden-Harris Administration, Rural Development provides loans and grants to help expand economic opportunities, create jobs and improve the quality of life for millions of Americans in rural areas.