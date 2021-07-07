Walters State Community College has released the Dean’s List for the spring
2021 semester. These students earned a 3.5-3.99 grade point average while carrying at least 12 hours of college credit.
Hawkins County students who made the dean’s list are Autumn Trent, Andrew Thomas Houk, Oliver Raymond Pelle, Jaylyn Rae Purdy, all of Bulls Gap; Aubrey Briana Cobb, Ethan Alexander Dean, Andrew Scott Lowe, all of Church Hill; Kortney Diane Lawson of Eidson; Mahla Elizabeth Estep of Mooresburg; Jonathan Alan Compton, Anna Elizabeth Haley, all of Mt. Carmel; Ricky R. Begley, Abigail Grace Carmack, Brittney Marie Davis, Makayla Marie Elkins, Connor Seth Helton, Zachary Hunter Helton, Dathan M. Hickman, Torri Carol Ann Hughes, Jody Mendoza, Kush Narendra Patel, Rachel Suzanne Short, Collin Scott Trent, Shelby Grace Trott, all of Rogersville; Dakota Lee Gibson, Tristan Richard Harvey Pettiecord, all of Sneedville; and Nicky Faith Vaughn of Whitesburg.
Other area students who are on the deans list are, from Greene County: Mercedes Alyssa Collins and Shoshanna Ladybug Grenti of Afton; Sabrina Michelle McCravey and Noah David Moore of Chuckey; Morgan Lee Ashby, Micah Charles Baxley, Joshua David Carpenter, Hannah Blue Crux, Haley Cherie Cutshall, Kara Elizabeth Cutshall, Maxwell Tyler Dean, Alaina Nicole Ferguson, Sully Adam Fox, Haley K. Gaby, Benjamin Michael Harris, Matthew Dennis Hartline, Tracy Lynn Hood, Abilene Nicole Hurd, BreeAnne Madison Hurd, Phylicia Irene Inscore, Benjamin Warner Knipp, Cory Michelle Korte, Danita Brooke Kramer, Emily Marie Lawlor, Mason McKenzie McHugh, James Wesley Miller, Madelin Grace Miser, Zachary T. Mitchell, Makayla F. Owen, Lourdes Maria Pereira, John H. Petrillose, Baleigh Lynne Rambo, Sydnee Akia Roark, Destiny Grace Seaton, Emily Grace Shaw, Camrick, Andrew Shelton, Caleb Sparks, Hanna Ashlyn Taylor, April Leona Tolley, Autumn Trent, Treva Jean Wilhoit and Alexis Delcena Zockoll, all of Greeneville; Cole Weston Ellenburg of Midway; Rebecca Anne Douthat and Kristen Michelle Franklin of Mohawk; and Reagan Marie Davis and Gracie Erika Johnson of Mosheim;
From Hamblen County: Vicente Barboza-Rios, Chloe Emmerson Bolling, Anna Katherine Brady, Ashlyn O. Burgess, Melissa Dawn Campbell, Kasey Corbett, Angela De La O, Dominic T. Dewitt, Alexis Lashay Everhart, Tamia Brejuana Fanney, Julia Ferreira, Jackson Kennedy Rochelle Foster, Halie Marie Fox, Destiny N. Garrett, Dawson Cole Henry, Jalee Faith Hollyfield, Brandon P. Hopkins, John Dillon Houseright, Hailee Brooke Hunter, Joshua R. Jenkins, Mia Eilis Jones, Torie Trinity Jones, Madison Joy Keaton, Ella Alyse Lakins, Christina Faith Lawson, Hadden Lisa Lee, Mikala Lee Livesay, Taylor Lee Lodwick, Thomas Robert Logan, Aidan Lunsford, Sophia Marie Mayle, Salvador Merchant-Rojas, Kelsey Jeanice Mills, Jackson Reece Mullins, Britney Rachael Newman, Nicholas F. Noble, Brandi D.
Patrick, Anai Perez Hernandez, Megan Elizabeth Perkins, Nash Edmond Prince, Randi Danielle Proffitt, Ada Abigail Purkey, Macy Ratliff, Victoria Kaye Reaves, Joel Morrison Reed, Samuel Isaac Roark, Jordon A. Rodriguez, Shyane M. Rose Livesay,
Ryan Edwards Sadlon, Taylor Lauren Schafer, Lauren Nacole Shockley, Marlee Rebecca Simmons, Cheyenne Elise Sizemore, Jacoby Alexander Smith, Lauren Smith, Phoebe Cayla Smith, Emily Morgan Snypes, Hannah A. Starnes, Clark Thomas Suttles, Abbygail J. Templin, Kaitlyn Nicole Thompson, Daniel Francisco Tibbs, Alyssa Hope Turner, Enoch K. Vannoy, Hannah Danyelle Watson, Olivia Weaver, Matthew Shane Winstead, Corbin David Yount and Adriana Lisette Zuniga, all of Morristown; Bailey Lynn Bright, Benjamin Monroe Gentry, Justin Millard Goins, Madison Brooke Jenkins, Chancey Lynn Lawson, Caleb Scott Mackey, Sara Grace McGhee, Kristen Marie Mertes, Cassidy Rey Morales, Christa Leigh Vaughn, Paul Thomas Wilkins and Ana Gabrielle Wise, all of Russellville; Rebecca Elizabeth Brotherton, Julio Ceasar Chavez, Karabeth Diane Helton, Hailey Diana Hill, Halyn B. Long, Cody Patrick McFarland, Anthony Brice Smith, Karli Marie Yarid, all from Talbott; Brittany N. Bailey, Mary Hope Cruz and Amanda M. Mack, all of Whitesburg;
From Hancock County: Breanna Lashea Shults of Kyles Ford; Hannah Morgan Cinnamon, Jeremiah Edward South, both of Sneedville.
From Sullivan County: Rachel Elizabeth Carpenter, Aaron T. Charles, Parker Jo Hurd, all of Kingsport.
From Washington County: Callie Elizabeth Young, Fall Branch; Micah Nathaniel Ellison, Morgan A. Rogers, all of Gray; Mallory Patricia Berezny, Brett Ashton Butler, Cortney Rae Coppage, Howard Ende, Samuel Francis Heller, all of Johnson City; Joshua Ray Littleton, Joseph Gerard Morin, all of Jonesborough; Morgan E. Barkley, Tylor R. Dean, all of Limestone; and Sierra Faith Lambert of Telford.