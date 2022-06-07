The number of tickets given to drivers passing through Mount Carmel’s Hammond Avenue intersection has increased; however, Police Chief Kenny Lunsford Jr. says he still feels the red light cameras there are making it a safer intersection.
The red light cameras were first installed at the intersection of Highway 11-W and Hammond Avenue in July of 2018. Since then, 4,631 incidents were processed its first year, 4,985 its second, 5,538 its third and 5,811 its fourth.
Since the camera was installed in July, traffic data mentioned in this article runs from July 1 to July 1 each year. The camera’s fourth year of data (July 1, 2021 to July 1, 2022) is missing the month of June, as this data year is not yet complete.
Lunsford told the Review that not every incident processed by the red light camera actually becomes a citation mailed to the guilty party.
First, Redflex, the camera’s manufacturer, filters out certain images due to issues such as sun glare, plate obstructions, weather conditions or camera malfunctions. Those images left are then sent to the MCPD where an officer views each image and weeds out any that are unclear or vehicles that were actually passed the stop line when the camera flashed.
“A full-time police officer has to view each video for integrity and to make sure the incident actually happened,” Lunsford said. “There are incidents that get kicked out.”
Thus, 2,574 actual citations were issued during the camera’s first operating year, 2,571 from its second year, 2,850 its third and 2,624 its fourth (not including data from June).
These 2,624 citations issued from July 1, 2021 to June 1, 2022 break down to roughly 238 citations per month. If this trend continues, 2,856 citations will have been issued by July 1, 2022.
Revenue less than expected
These red light cameras were installed just one year after the speed cameras on 11-W were taken down due to changing laws in Tennessee. During their last operating year, these speed cameras generated roughly $55,000 in revenue for Mount Carmel.
Redflex conducted a traffic study of the intersection before installing the red light cameras and estimated that they would generate roughly $50,000 each year for the town with an average of 2,272 citations per year.
Anyone who receives a citation receives a $50 fine. $25 of this goes to the town, and $25 goes back to Redflex.
However, revenue from these citations has proven to be far less than Reflex estimated.
From July 1, 2019 through July 1, 2020, Mount Carmel received $37,732, but this number began to drop after that. From July 1, 2020 to July 1, 2021, they received $27,232. From July 1, 2021 to June 1, 2022, they received $27,467.
This indicates that less than half of those who receive a citation from the camera actually pay it. For example, if all citations from July 1, 2021 to June 1, 2022 were paid, the town should have already generated $65,600.
”It makes people pay attention”
These red light cameras have been somewhat controversial since their installation. In fact, some community members have written in to the Review expressing their opinion that these cameras are only revenue generators and have no effect on traffic safety.
“I believe it makes people pay attention to the intersection a lot more,” Lunsford told the Review.
“If you are coming to an intersection and there is either a cop sitting there or there is a red light camera, you are more likely to pay attention to the intersection and drive a little safer because you don’t want a ticket. If the intersection is unprotected, people tend to feel like ‘maybe I can get away with this.’”
He added, “This is where the safety factor comes in. The main goal (of the red light cameras) is to get people to pay attention to what they are doing.”
When the new red light was installed at the intersection of 11-W and Englewood, the town initially considered adding a red light camera there as well but decided against it.
Why the increase?
The data shows that the number of citations printed has slightly increased over the past four years, indicating that more people are running the red light rather than less.
Lunsford told the Review that this could simply be a result of increased traffic through the intersection.
However, he speculated that it could also result from people ignoring the citations. The revenue data also seems to support this conclusion.
This has actually been the subject of an internet campaign, as lawmakers and influencers have urged followers not to pay citations generated from red light cameras.
In fact, State Representative Andy Holt released videos in 2016 of him lighting his citations on fire and refusing to pay them. He urged constituents to do the same, arguing that citations from unmanned traffic cameras cannot have adverse effects on your driver’s license, credit score or car insurance.
A 2019 article from the Tennessean noted that a red light camera citation is a civil penalty, not a criminal offense.
“That means they cannot count against driver’s license points,” the article reads. “Also, the law prohibits camera companies and cities from notifying credit agencies about unpaid fines.”
However, depending on each Tennessee city’s agreements with the camera vendor, the unpaid citation could be sent to a debt collection agency.
In Mount Carmel, there could also be other consequences for refusing to pay the citation, as the MCPD monitors the number of tickets sent to each individual.
“For someone who is a constant violator, now we have data to know what time they travel the intersection,” Lunsford said. “We tend to sit out and wait for them, so now they get a ticket from us.”
If a MCPD officer writes a ticket for running a red light, the fine is $141. These tickets also affect one’s driving record, whereas a citation from a red light camera does not.
Still a safer place
Lunsford told the Review that, even if the number of citations printed each year has increased, he still believes that the camera makes the intersection a safer place.
“This is because we don’t have any fatalities at our intersection or major car accidents at our intersection like some other surrounding cities,” he said.
He noted that the last fatal car crash in Mount Carmel that he could remember occurred in 2010 on Carters Valley Road.
“The whole point is: yellow means slow down and prepare to stop,” Lunsford said. “It doesn’t mean speed up and beat the light. It’s not a contest. ”