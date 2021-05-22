Voting has begun for the Rogersville City elections, with 87 voters registering their choices early this week.
According to the tally provided by the Hawkins County Election Commission, a total of 100 people had early voted By Wednesday. Thirty-five of the votes were absentee, 12 came from nursing homes and one military vote was recorded. The remainder were in-person voters.
The Rogersville mayor and six alderman-at-large positions are on the ballot. Those elected will serve a four-year term from July 1 of this year through June 30, 2025.
Jim Sells, the incumbent, is running unopposed for mayor. Candidates qualifying for alderman positions are Todd Biggs, Mark DeWitte, Eloise Edwards, Avery Fields, Brock Gladson, Brian Hartness, David M. Jenkins, Sondra Trent Price and Wayne Slater. Hartness, DeWitte, Edwards and Price are incumbents.
The early voting period runs through May 28. In-person voting is being held in the election office on the second floor of the courthouse annex, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The official election day is June 5.