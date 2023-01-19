A Church Hill man accused of sending a nude photo of himself along with messages discussing explicit acts he’d like to perform with a 15-year-old girl was was arrested Friday on one count of solicitation of a minor.
HCSO Detective Keith Long stated in his report Brandon Joseph Seamon, 29, of Church Hill, thought he was messaging with a 15-year-old girl from Ohio calling herself “Sammy”.
Long reported that Seamon was in fact messaging with a detective in the Tiffin (Ohio) Police Department who was posing as a minor on an anonymous social networking ap called “Whisper”.
The Tiffin detective reported to the HCSO that, posing as Sammy, he began chatting with Seamon on April 19, 2022. Seamon was identifying himself under the username “T9GHOST”.
Sammy stated to Seamon multiple times that her age was 15. Long reported that Seamon, who is 29, replied back to her that “the age gap wasn’t that bad”.
Long reported that some of the messages were “sexually explicit, specifically about sexual acts he would like to perform on Sammy.”
Seamon also sent photos of himself to Sammy including one photo of his penis, Long reported.
Seamon and Sammy also made arrangements to meet on two occasions, but Seamon didn’t show up.
On Friday, Jan. 13, Long went to Seamon’s residence on Morning Star Road to speak to him about the allegations. Seamon reportedly admitted chatting with Sammy online and sending a photo of his penis, but stated he knew Sammy was actually an undercover officer.
Long reported that Seamon stated he continued to communicate with the officer, “Because he wanted to learn the system better and expose law enforcement. He stated he had told friends about his plan of exposure, but would not provide names of those friends.”
Seamon was arrested on Friday, Jan. 13, and held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending his arraignment this past Wednesday, Jan. 18.
Solicitation of a minor is a Class E felony punishable by 1-2 years if convicted.