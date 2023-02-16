Humane Society supporters upset about the Budget Committee’s failure to approve the shelter’s $400,000 ARPA request have schedule two strategically timed public demonstrations to make their feelings known.
A public demonstration permit was issued Tuesday by Rogersville City Recorder Glenn Hutchens for an event to take place outside the Hawkins County Courthouse on Feb. 21 from 2-3 p.m., right before the next Budget Committee meeting.
A second permit was issues by Hutchens for a second demonstration on Feb. 27 from 5-6 p.m., right before the monthly Hawkins County Commission meeting.
The permits were issued to Hawkins County Humane Society supporter and volunteer Elaina Stanley, who has spoken publicly before the Commission and Budget Committee on behalf of the Humane Society on multiple occasions.
The purpose of the demonstration is to shine a light on the needs of the Humane Society, particularly a for a larger facility, and to get the public behind the HCHS’s pending funding request.
The HCHS requested $400,000 from the county’s ARPA federal COVID funding to help pay for construction of a larger facility. Last month that request was voted down 3-4 by the Budget Committee.
There has been discussion about the county matching the HCHS dollar for dollar to build the new facility, but that’s not a financially feasible option for the HCHS which operates on a shoestring budget, according to Stanley.
The HCHS currently receives a $30,000 annual contribution from the county which covers salaried employees.
That contribution does cover the costs of all medicines, spay and neuter, veterinary bills and more. Last year’s operating budget was $140,000. According to the shelter, vaccines alone this month were $1,340. Spay neuters are monthly and cost another $1,300. The shelter relies on public donations to supplement the budget in order to operate.
“I am sick of seeing what the shelter goes through every single day,” Stanley said. “The animals turned away and pretty much knowing their fate won’t be good is heartbreaking. The current building is an old house converted without even proper ventilation but they are trying their best in overcrowded conditions. There are literally animals in every single room there.”
Stanley added, “People need to look at this and come out. Please come to the meetings. It’s urgent before all the free money given to our county is gone. I hope people do go look at their records and see for themselves.”
They’re not asking for a bump in their annual contribution, Stanley noted. Only a small piece of this one time only ARPA funding.
“We are desperate for a larger building,” HCHS director Sandy Behnke added. “We are full and forced to turn animals away. Those animals are often dumped on roadsides or killed. It is for the animals that we are requesting funding, not for ourselves.”