Veterans Center of East Tennessee has moved from its previous location on Rt. 66S to 105 West McKinney Ave in downtown Rogersville.
It’s a non profit with a mission of suicide prevention among Veterans. Hosting a variety of social activities, the doors open at 9:30 a.m. for the coffee social Monday through Saturday.
The new location offers Vet to Vet support, classes, computer training, a full sized gym, shower, kitchen and even a washer and dryer. All services are provided at no cost to any Veteran with proper identification to Veteran status. The center runs solely on donations and sponsors and they are hoping to receive future grants.
Many Free Classes
The new center downtown is larger than the previous location and they have been able to add more services. Along with the coffee social, they have classes for wood shop, yoga, art, leather shop and wives of Vets social.
There is a room for recreation too along with a family room to lounge in. Recently Goodwill has partnered to offer digital training services at the center as well. The VA is referring Vets to the center for vocational rehab for job skills.
Also VA Mountain Home is hosting a suicide prevention class there on Tuesdays. Volunteers of America can help a Vet with housing and bills and will come to the center on call.
But not all veterans come in for classes. Brad Watts suffers PTSD after serving in The Army National Guard, Firefighter and EMS personnel. He is their biggest volunteer and comes in daily.
He is also a partial amputee and has had open heart surgery.
He tells the Review, “This place helps me maintain a calm sense of balance. After some medical issues and surgeries I stayed home for 4 months. Isolation is the world’s worst thing.” Watts also enjoys a nap on the couch in the family room every day.
Addiction Counseling
The center also focuses on addiction with drugs and alcohol. Watts himself is a recovering alcoholic who can’t socialize in the VFW anymore which serves alcohol. He says the center helps him a lot with that.
Michael Paul serves as President and Jessica Paul serves as a Direct Support Specialist. Both understand the PTSD and self medicating leading to addiction. Michael himself is a Vet in recovery from addiction and Jessica is in recovery as well.
They counsel addicts and tell their own stories confirming sobriety isn’t easy but worth it. They will accept calls after hours preferably by appointment but Michael has taken many emergency calls.
Serving 200-300 Vets/Families Per Month
“My father was a Vet and had isolated himself. He refused treatment that he really needed from his Army enlistment. He tried working, got fired, became miserable and started drinking. This had an effect on our entire family and this, with God’s direction, has led me here,” says Jessica. “And this is why we include families. One Vets grandson walks here from school a lot to hang out with his Grandpa. We also have potlucks.” C
urrently the new center is serving 200 to 300 people each month. There is something to do for everyone without drinking or drugs. “We are family here. If you go missing we will come look for you.”
There are several rooms in the building used for different classes. In the wood shop they are creating a blessing box to go outside. The box will be filled with non-perishable foods anyone can take. The Vets and volunteers will help to keep it full for others in need. The leather room is making keychains and they are being offered for donations. The art room has produced clocks and paintings. There is something for every Vet there, from someone to talk with to hands-on activities.
Sponsors Needed To Continue
As the center is running right now on just donations, they are looking for sponsors. There is currently all volunteer staff but funds needed include a $1200 a month lease, $500 a month in utilities, Internet Phone is $100 and supplies are $200 monthly. They are hoping for sponsors to make a monthly commitment. You may drop by during operating hours or call (423) 293-0899.