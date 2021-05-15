GREENEVILLE – An impressive lineup of classic and custom vehicles from all over the region will line the historic streets of downtown Greeneville on May 15 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Cruise-In is held in conjunction with the 26th Annual Iris Festival which will be on the weekend of May 15-16.
This year’s event will feature street rods, custom cars and motorcycles. Cars, trucks and bikes of all makes and models are invited to cruise in to downtown for the car show. The first 200 registered participants will receive a dash plaque. There will also be door prizes and cash prizes for categories such as “Cool Picks,” “Long Distance Award” and “Hard Luck Award.”
Registration is $10 per vehicle and all proceeds will go to benefit the Holston United Methodist Home for Children in Greeneville. Entry point for show registration will be at the intersection of Irish and Summer Streets. Show cars will not be permitted before 10 a.m.
Visit Sundown on Depot on Facebook and Instagram for more details or contact Bill Collins, 423-552-8376, Mike Boles, 423-638-4558, or Joni Parker, Greene County Partnership, 423-638-4111.