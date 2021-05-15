What better way to get in the mood for Memorial Day Weekend than to spend a day at a very special event right here, just north of Rogersville, the weekend before?
Pressmen’s Home, an establishment on the National Historic Registry, is holding a COVID-observant outdoor concert featuring one of the hottest bands around: Bill and the Belles, from the Tri-Cities area, who are releasing their new critically acclaimed album “Happy Again,” which was just featured in Rolling Stone Magazine. With its roots in both urban and rural music, the band bills itself as “what happens when a string band from East Tennessee lays down a track at Motown.”
Special guests are Clay Parker and Jodi James from Baton Rouge.
Ten Penny Drive, winner of the local competition, will open the show.
The outdoor concert will be held Saturday, May 22, from 6 to 10 p.m. and is open to all ages. Attendees should bring lawn chairs or blankets.
Red Dog Ridge Farms, Red Dog on Main and WRGS radio are sponsors of the event. A $10 donation is requested for attendance.
Pressmen’s Home is the former headquarters for the International Printing Pressmen and Assistants Union of North America, which was in operation from 1911 to 1967.
Now a ghost town, the community in its heyday featured an administration building, a tuberculosis sanitorium, a hotel, a chapel and a trade school building. It is located at 908 Pressmen’s Home Rd. in the Poor Valley area between the ridges north of Rogersville, and can be reached via state highway 94 from the west and state highway 70 from the east.