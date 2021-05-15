For the second year, Rogersville area churches will join together in a Pentecost Sunday Service, Sunday, May 23, that they call “Better Together” at Rogersville City Park beginning at 5 p.m. As a result of an unusual revival last year at East Rogersville Baptist Church that lasted 30 days, local pastors have been meeting together for the last year looking at ways to work together.
Local pastors say, “Bring your chair, a bottle of water and come expecting a time worship, prayer and preaching.” Two local worship groups will lead in worship as well as two pastors offering short encouraging messages to those attending.
Pastor John Butler said at a planning meeting, “the Bible gives us examples that God often did powerful things as His people came together,” and it is in this spirit that the event is being held.
Organizers would like to see these events grow in terms of frequencies and numbers. They said they feel those attending will receive a blessing for the time sacrificed on May 23.