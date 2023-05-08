A Hawkins County Highway Department worker was injured Friday as a result of being struck by a vehicle while working on Stanley Valley Road.
The employee’s name wasn’t released, but Hawkins County Highway Department Superintendent Danny Jones told the Review Sunday he wasn’t seriously injured and was expected to come home from the hospital over the weekend.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, around 8:10 a.m. Friday a 2015 white Ford Fusion driven by Sandra Hicks, 65, of Rogersville, was traveling north bound on Stanley Valley Road.
A 1989 Chevrolet dump truck owned by the Hawkins County Hwy Dept was parked in the north bound lane on Stanley Valley Road with two highway department workers standing at the rear of the vehicle performing maintenance on the roadway.
The THP reported that the Ford Fusion struck one of the highway department workers near the rear of the parked dump truck and then struck the rear of the dump truck.
The worker was briefly pinned between the vehicles. The worker was transported by helicopter to the Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of lower body injuries.
Hicks was cited into Sessions Court on for failure to exercise due care.
Jones said the worker “jumped in the nick of time” to avoid the full brunt of the impact. Jones said the worker was X-rayed Friday and didn’t appear to have any broken bones.
The worker was expected to be allowed to come home pending completion of a CTE exam, Jones said.
“He was lucky,” Jones said. “He was bruised and banged up, but it could have been a lot worse.”