Anthony Fields of Church Hill reported several thefts on Monday. He told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputies that someone had used his phone app to remove $100 from his bank account, and someone had also stolen a new water hose as well as his wallet, which contained credit cards and $900 in cash. He wasn’t sure if the same person was responsible for all the thefts, but gave police the names of two possible suspects.
Elaine Highsmith told authorities someone had broken into a building she owns on Monday, breaking several windows and stealing equipment that included a staple gun and a Stihl trenching machine. She said she would provide a full list of missing items later.
A Church Hill woman was spotted violating traffic laws near Main St. in Church Hill and was pulled over by Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Stephanie Bolognese. The officer said the driver, Paige Carpenter, 37, smelled of alcohol and had slurred speech. She also failed a field sobriety test.
A total of 35 ½ yellow pills were located in Carpenter’s purse, along with 5.47 grams of what appeared to be marijuana.
Carpenter was charged with driving left of center, driving under the influence, possession of Schedule IV and VI drugs, possession of drug paraphernalia andviolation of implied consent law.
A suspected drug dealer was arrested Tuesday by Hawkins County deputies when he was clocked driving 68 miles per hour in a 40-mph zone on Clinch Valley Road.
When Joshua Corente of Sneedville was stopped, glass pipe was found, along with a clear bag containing what appeared to be methamphetamine and $733 in cash. A total of 4.3 grams of the crystalline substance was found throughout Corente’s car.
He was charged with manufacturing/sale/possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and speeding over 21 miles over the limit.
A woman in Whitesburg is facing over $20,000 in repairs due to her neighbor’s alleged actions.
Charlotte Davidson told Deputy Benjamin Shanks that her neighbor had sprayed some type of liquid on their fence to remove the paint, doing $150 in damage. He had also backed into the fence, Davidson said, doing more damage, and sprayed the same liquid on their Kubota tractor, stripping it of paint.
What appeared to be a break-in and burglary in Bull’s Gap on Tuesday resulted in the theft of items valued at over $20,000.
David Davis Jr. told authorities that someone broke in the back door of his residence and stole a large quantity of collectors items, including knives, lighters, silver rings, gold jewelry and numerous household items.