An Elizabethton man was charged with multiple counts of drug trafficking in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Allandale Sunday after he was allegedly found with pills, heroin, liquid morphine, and liquid oxycodone.
HCSO Deputy Isaac Hutchins was patrolling West Apartments Sunday when a blue Honda Civic stopped, and the passenger asked Hutchins if he could ask a few questions about how to report a stolen vehicle.
Hutchins stated in his report that during their conversation he observed the passenger, Clark Eston Crowder, 37, of Elizabethton, “barely able to keep his eyes open, was not making sense while talking, and could not complete full sentences”.
Crowder stated he was not intoxicated, and other than an open bottle of vodka in the center console, he said there was nothing illegal in the vehicle. The female driver also stated there was nothing illegal in the vehicle.
Upon being given permission to search the vehicle by the driver, Hutchins allegedly located a black backpack in the back floorboard which contained a large variety of narcotics.
Items located in the vehicle
An unlabeled pill bottle containing 13 morphine pills.
An unlabeled pill bottle containing 6 morphine pills, 4 Clonazepam pills, and 5 Acetaminophen Oxycodone pills.
An unlabeled pill bottle containing 3 Oxycodone pills and a baggy containing a small amount of heroin.
One bottle of liquid morphine 100 mg.
One bottle of liquid Oxycodone 100 mg.
Two syringes.
Upon locating the drugs Hutchins asked who the backpack belonged to. Crowder and the driver both responded that it belongs to Crowder.
Crowder was charged with five counts of possession of Schedule II narcotics for resale, possession of Schedule IV narcotics for resale, possession of heroin for resale, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of the Tennessee Drug Free School Zone because the arrest took place 333 feet from Allandale Mansion, which is considered a public park.
He was arraigned Monday in Sessions Court and as of Wednesday remained held in the Hawkins County Jail on $100,000 bond pending a July 20 preliminary hearing.