For one of the two Virginia jail escapees who was captured near Rogersville Friday evening, this was his second escape in less than a year.
Johnny Shane Brown, 51, of Rogersville escaped from the Sullivan County Jail on Feb. 4, 2022 and was captured in Wilmington, N.C. six days later.
Brown and convicted double-murderer Albert Lee Ricketson, 31, of Abingdon escaped from the recreational yard of the Southwest Virginia Regional Jail in Abingdon around 2:45 p.m. Thursday afternoon.
They were captured Friday around 5 p.m. in a barn on Cupp Hollow Road near Rogersville.
The barn was about four miles from where a stolen Cadillac SUV they were driving was found abandoned after it ran out of gas Friday morning just off of Rt. 66S on Beech Grove Road in Bulls Gap.
A nearby resident reportedly spotted the fugitives on foot thanks to a doorbell video surveillance system, and reported their direction of travel to authorities.
The HCSO and U.S. Marshall’s office then began checking homes and out-buildings in the vicinity. Around 5 p.m. Friday both fugitives were located hiding on Cupp Hollow Road in the loft of a barn where they were arrested without incident.
Hawkins County Director of Schools Matt Hixson reported that out of an abundance of caution, and per the recommendation of the HCSO, a “hold and secure” precaution was initiated at Bulls Gap School Friday morning after the stolen vehicle was discovered.
“We did not initiate a lockdown, nor were we instructed to take additional precautions,” Hixson said. There is no indication that any students (were) at risk of harm.”
As of Sunday Ricketson was being held in the Hawkins County Jail awaiting extradition back to Virginia.
Brown, who at the time of his escape was being held in Abingdon on federal charges stemming from his 2022 escape, was taken to the Washington County (Tenn.) Jail after his capture.
At the time of that first escape on Feb. 4, 2022 he was being held at the Sullivan County Jail on charges including for Failure to Appear, Driving on Suspended or Revoked License, Harassment, Violation of Order of Protection, Domestic Assault, Aggravated Stalking.
The two men Brown escaped with from the Sullivan County Jail were killed by police in Wilmington, N.C. after committing robbery.
Brown, who didn't participate in the robbery, was arrested in Wilmington on Feb. 10, 2022.