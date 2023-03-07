The HCSO arrested a naked Bulls Gap man last week after he allegedly ran toward a deputy in an aggressive manner, claiming he was God.
On March 1 HCSO Cpl. Mike Allen responded to a report of a naked man running in the roadway on Carters Valley Loop near Rogersville. Upon his arrival Allen reportedly located Dallas Zane Walker III, 32, beside Highway 11-W in the emergency lane.
“I exited the vehicle and gave verbal orders to lay down on the ground,” Allen stated in his report. “The male then jumped up and ran towards me in an aggressive manner, and into the westbound lane of traffic. I backed up and told him he would be tased if he didn’t stop.”
Allen reported that he deployed his taser, but only one prong stuck to Walker.
“He ran by me with my (taser),” Allen stated. “I connected a drive stun, taking him to the ground. There he was taken into custody using light hand techniques.”
Allen added, “He continuously made statements that he was God and he could save us. We partially dressed him once in custody and he was transported to jail.”
Walker was charged with indecent exposure, public intoxication, and resisting arrest. Walker is on probation from Hawkins County Sessions Court stemming from a June, 2022 guilty plea to misdemeanor assault.
He was held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment in Sessions Court Monday.
Crystal substance and stolen car
Cody Nathaniel Warner, 28, of Rogersville, was arrested on March 1 and charged with meth possession, possession of drug paraphernalia and theft.
RPD Officer Mark Harrell stated in his report that he observed a stolen blue Honda Civic on Broadway Street and conducted a traffic stop. The VIN showed the vehicle to be reported stolen out of Green County. Warner and the other occupant, Courtney DeWitt, reportedly stated they had taken possession of the car when its owner went to jail in February.
A search revealed several items of drug paraphernalia in the vehicle including digital scales, as well as a ziplock bag containing 2.6 ounces of a crystal substance which Warner claimed was Epsom salts. Two Subutex pills were also found in the vehicle and DeWitt was charged with simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Stranded with drugs
Michael John Lopez, 32, of Mount Carmel and Tara Leigh Stone, 36, of Kingsport, were arrested on March 2 after the HCSO responded to a report of a suspicious vehicle parked on Goshen Valley Road.
The couple stated the vehicle was no longer operable, neither had a drivers license, and the vehicle wasn’t insurance. Lopez allegedly gave a false name, and then fled on foot and was arrested following a lengthy foot chase. He was charged with criminal impersonation and resisting arrest.
Deputies reported that Stone was acting erratically and put a box under the floorboard which was found to contain .88 grams of meth, a partial Buprenorphine pill, and 3.84 grams of marijuana. A separate Phentermine pill was found in her purse and she was charged with four counts of simple possession.
Boyfriend not welcome
Gavin Alexander McClanahan, 19, of Mooresburg, was arrested March 2 and charged with criminal trespassing and contributing to the delinquency of a minor after he was discovered in the bedroom of a 17-year-old girl.
The girl’s parents told Deputy Dustin Winter they tried several times to tell McClanahan he is not welcome at the residence and not to come back, and there is a Juvenile Court order that they are not to be together. The girl was aware of the order but still invited McClanahan to come over, the parents reported.
Winter alleged that McClanahan committed criminal trespassing by sneaking into the house without the owners’ consent; and contributed to the delinquency of the girl by aiding her in violating the court order. McClanahan was released from jail on $3,500 bond and scheduled for arraignment Monday.