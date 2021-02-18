On February 8th, Gov. Bill Lee gave his third State of the State Address, during which he highlighted a number of spending items important to our readers.
In 2020, the General Assembly approved the largest budget in the state’s history, with an increase of $2.8 billion over the previous budget. Part of that budget includes significant funds for infrastructure and rural investment, over a billion dollars will be directed towards infrastructure and investments in rural development:
• $200 million to local government infrastructure grants
• $21.1 million to rural development for community asset improvements, marketing, and downtown revitalization are all targets for these funds
• $472 million directed to new funding for business and economic development
• $85 million for railways
• $40 million for airports, and
• $200 million directed to one time increase in broadband deployment focusing on unserved areas through grants and tax credits.
Education is also getting a huge bump in this budget as well:
• $120 million in teacher pay raises