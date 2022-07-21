Hawkins County voters can vote early for the Aug. 4 State and Federal Primary & State and County General Election through Saturday, July 30.
Hawkins County Elections Administrator Crystal Rogers said voters need to be aware that the Aug. 4 ballot is longer than normal which will take additional time to complete.
Rogers noted that Aug 4 is the Primary election for the for Governor, U.S. House of Representatives District 1, Tennessee House of Representatives District 3 and District 9, State Executive Committeeman and Committeewoman District 4; as well as the Rogersville City School Board seats 1, 2, & 5, and to retain or replace judges.
Also on the ballot are the Hawkins County General to Election sea including Judicial District 3 Circuit Court Judge Part I, II, & III; Chancellor; Criminal Court Judge; District Attorney General; and Public Defender; the County Mayor; County Commissioners District 1-7; Assessor of Property; County Trustee; General Sessions Judge; Juvenile Court Judge; Sheriff; Clerk of Courts; County Clerk; Register of Deeds; Road Superintendent; Hawkins County School Board Members District 3, 4, 6, & 7; and Constable District 1-7.
Early voting runs Monday to Saturday until July 30, and offers the convenience and flexibility of evening and Saturday hours at the Hawkins County Courthouse, Rogersville and the Clay Masonic Lodge, Church Hill.
Hawkins County residents can find early voting hours, polling locations and view sample ballots on hawkinscountytn.gov/election_commission.html or the Secretary of State’s website GoVoteTN.gov and GoVoteTN app. The GoVoteTN app is free in the App Store or Google Play.
Hawkins County voters are encouraged to review their sample ballot before they head to the polls. Reviewing your ballot and deciding how you will vote can reduce your time at the polls.
“With the longer ballot in this election, I encourage Hawkins County voters to make your voice heard during our state’s generous early voting period,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. “Casting your ballot early and reviewing your ballot before you go can reduce the amount of time it takes to vote.”
Hawkins County voters need to bring valid photo identification to the polls. A driver’s license or photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security, Tennessee state government or the federal government is acceptable even if it’s expired. A student ID or out-of-state driver’s license is not acceptable. For more information about what types of IDs are permitted, visit GoVoteTN.gov.
For more information about early voting and other election information, visit GoVoteTN.gov or contact the Hawkins County Election Commission 423-272-8061, email: hawkins.commission@tn.gov, or website: hawkinscountytn.gov/election_commission.html