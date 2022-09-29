161142.png

Hurricane Ian was forecasted to make landfall sometime Wednesday in Charlotte or Sarasota counties in Florida. On Thursday 1,200 members of the Tennessee National Guard departed for Florida to provide emergency response assistance.

Roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard wwere slated depart from multiple locations across Tennessee Thursday to support response and recovery efforts in Florida following the landfall of Hurricane Ian.

