Hurricane Ian was forecasted to make landfall sometime Wednesday in Charlotte or Sarasota counties in Florida. On Thursday 1,200 members of the Tennessee National Guard departed for Florida to provide emergency response assistance.
Roughly 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard wwere slated depart from multiple locations across Tennessee Thursday to support response and recovery efforts in Florida following the landfall of Hurricane Ian.
These forces, which are named Task Force Tennessee and commanded by the 194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson, will be assisting the Florida National Guard’s emergency response efforts.
“As Florida braces for the impact of Hurricane Ian, the Tennessee National Guard stands ready to support response and recovery efforts in the aftermath of the storm,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “I commend our Guardsmen and women for representing the Volunteer State and answering the call to help Floridians in need.”
The units currently deploying from Tennessee are:
- 194th Engineer Brigade in Jackson
- 230th Engineer Battalion in Trenton
- 212th Engineer Company in Paris
- 251st Military Police Company in Lexington
- 278th Regimental Support Squadron in Columbia
- 1175th Transportation Company in Tullahoma
- 30th Troop Command in Tullahoma
- 176th Combat Service Support Battalion in Johnson City
- 776th Maintenance Company in Elizabethton
- 253rd Military Police Company in Lenoir City
- 1176th Transportation Company in Jacksboro and Smyrna
Airmen from the 118th Wing in Nashville, 164th Airlift Wing in Memphis, and the 134th Air Refueling Wing in Knoxville are also deploying to Florida on Sept. 29 as well as volunteers from other Army and Air units across the state.
Two UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters from Nashville and one from Jackson, all with the 1-230th Assault Helicopter Battalion, flew to Florida on Sept. 28 and are currently preparing to assist with recovery missions.
Tennessee’s Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Jeff Holmes added,
“We have a tremendous amount of experience responding to natural disasters like hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes and we are ready to help the citizens of Florida. It is why we wear the uniform and once again it’s the strength of the National Guard on display. We’re grateful for the families, employers, and communities for their continued ongoing support to our Guardsmen.”