A man who was wanted for allegedly beating his girlfriend on April 12 was arrested later that day after the girlfriend’s mother allegedly fired gunshots at him, chased him in a vehicle, and tried to run him off the road.
William Garrett Pearson was arrested and charged with aggravated assault and false imprisonment. The victim’s mother was also arrested and charged with reckless aggravated assault.
On April 12 around 4:15 a.m. HCSO Deputy Ed Rodriguez responded to a location on Rt. 66 in Rogersville where the victim was in an ambulance. Rodriguez met the victim at the emergency room where she told him she’d been assaulted by Pearson, 25, 129 W. Caney Creek Road, Rogersville.
She stated he drove them in her car to a TVA fishing area on Old 11-W past past the bridge where they had a heated argument beginning around 3:15 a.m.
The victim told Rodriguez that Pearson wouldn’t let her leave, and began strangling her and beating her with his fist, leaving severe injuries and cuts to her face, neck and mouth area.
She stated that this went on for about an hour when she nearly passed out. He drove her to a location on Rt. 66, let her out of the vehicle and then drove away in her vehicle.
Rodriguez found the victim’s vehicle at Pearson’s residence, but Pearson had left in his own vehicle. At that point Rodriguez issued an arrest warrant for Pearson.
HCSO Cpl. Bryan Sanders stated in his report that on April 12 around 9 a.m. he responded to the area of Rt. 70N and Caney Creek Road after Pearson reported that his girlfriend’s mother, Doris Marie Trent, was trying to run him off the road and waving a gun at him.
Pearson reportedly stated that Trent followed him to Highway 11-W where a traffic stop was initiated on both vehicles.
Trent stated that Pearson had assaulted her daughter the night before and put her in the hospital. Trent stated that shortly after she returned home from the hospital with her daughter Pearson pulled into their driveway.
“Trent stated she fired three rounds from her Taurus .22 handgun from her vehicle and proceeded to chase him off the property,” Sanders stated in his report. “Trent stated she was trying to chase him toward the police station, yet Pearson was doing the opposite.”
Trent, 64, of Rogersville, was arrested and charged with reckless aggravated assault.
Pearson and Trent were both held in the Hawkins County Jail with no bond set pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.
