A Bulls Gap man told the HCSO Tuesday his girlfriend convinced him to ride in the back of a pickup, but then drove erratically, causing him to fall out and be dragged along the roadway.
HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that around 2:45 a.m. he located the 25-year-old man on Lautner Road in Bulls Gap.
The victim was covered with blood and crying, and Winter reportedly observed that the victim had “severe road rash” on his legs, stomach and hands, and was bleeding from the back of his head.
The victim stated that his girlfriend, a 22-year-old Greeneville woman, was driving the pickup which actually belongs to his mother.
“He stated that she convinced him to ride in the bed of the truck because she told him it would be fun,” Winter stated in his report. “The victim alleges that he agreed to get in the bed of the truck and ride. The victim states the suspect began to drive erratically and he became frightened. He began to beat on the back glass and try to get her to stop.”
The victim stated that she didn’t stop, and continued driving in a reckless manner, which caused him to fall from the back of the truck. He told Winter he held on the truck and was drug along the roadway while he yelled for her to stop.
Winter added, “She continued to drive at a high rate of speed, and the victim lost his grip and slid across the road.”
The pickup, a 2010 Chevy Silverado, was located by Winter abandoned with the keys missing less than a mile away on Lautner Road.
The victim was treated for his injuries at the Hawkins County Memorial Hospital emergency room. The owner of the pickup stated that the girlfriend didn’t have permission to drive it.
As of Wednesday the incident remained under investigation as a vehicle theft, reckless endangerment, and aggravated assault.
