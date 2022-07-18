An Elizabethon man who is accused of leading police on a 105 mph pursuit from Rogersville into Grainger County in April was transferred to the Hawkins County Jail last week to answer multiple charges.
At the time of the pursuit on April 17 Shannon Travis Taylor, 45, was wanted on a federal probation violation warrant stemming from a 2012 conviction for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon in Greeneville federal court.
Taylor was arraigned Wednesday in Hawkins County Sessions Court on charges including felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, speeding and registration violation.
HCSO Deputy Dustin Winter stated in his report that on the evening of April 17 he observed a black 2015 Hyundai Elantra traveling west on 11-W 9 mph in a 55 mph zone.
Winter stated that when he attempted a traffic stop the vehicle accelerated, and reached speeds of 105 mph on 11-W as it passed several vehicles “with blatant disregard for the safety of the public”.
Winter reported that he disengaged the pursuit at the Grainger County line, and the Bean Station Police Department was standing by.
“Spike strips and a P.I.T. maneuver were employed by Bean Station police and the vehicle was stopped,” Winter said. “The driver was identified as Shannon Travis Taylor. Upon further investigation I discovered that the suspect had full extradition warrants from the United States Marshal Service.”
Taylor had been sentenced in 2012 to 1115 months of imprisonment and 36 months of supervised probation. He was released on probation in April of 2020.
Taylor remains held in the Hawkins County Jail with holds from both Grainger County and the U.S. Marshal service.