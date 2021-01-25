Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson has reported the following:
On the early morning of January 23, 2021,at approx. 3:05 a.m., the Correctional Staff of the Hawkins County Jail discovered that inmate Randy G. Fields, age 53, of 2180 Stanley Valley Road, Surgoinsville, was deceased in a single person cell in the Booking Area. Hawkins County E.M.S. responded. It is believed that Mr. Fields passed away due to ongoing medical issues. He was sent to the Quillen College of Medicine Forensic Pathology Center for Autopsy. Mr. Fields was being held for Failure to Appear, in Hawkins County Criminal Court. No other details or information available at this time.