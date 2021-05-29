BRISTOL – During summer 2021, the Birthplace of Country Music is being reborn.
The streets of Bristol, usually alive with music during the warmer months, experienced a pause last year as a result of the pandemic. Now, partners on both sides of the state line are collaborating to re-energize the Twin City’s vibrant live music scene.
Nearly 20 venues have multiple acts scheduled for the coming weeks, with others being added daily. In addition to Bristol’s Rhythm & Roots Reunion in September, the 2021 music calendar features more than 50 performances, a total eclipsing the number of live music events held during 2019.
To help residents and visitors keep track of scheduled artists and dates, a group of 10 community organizations has come together to create a digital hub for all things related to the Bristol music scene.
“Bristol Summer of ’21 – A Great Place for Music” helps connect hungry music fans with performing artists who have waited more than a year to return to the stage. Available at BristolSummerMusic.com, the platform offers a complete schedule of live music taking place at approximately 20 different venues or events throughout Bristol.
“There’s such a quantity and quality of live music on the way that we felt like we needed one place where residents and visitors can go to see all their choices,” said Logan McCabe, Community Outreach & Engagement, Bristol Motor Speedway and Dragway. “So many of us have waited so long for the return of live music to Bristol that we don’t want anyone to miss out on a chance to see their favorite artist. BristolSummerMusic.com makes that journey easy.”
Some of the names and host venues on the site include Amy Grant and The Time Jumpers at Paramount Bristol, Alabama at Bristol Motor Speedway, Cody Jinks at Paramount Bristol, Amythyst Kiah and Virginia Ground with Dave Eggar on State Street, Morgan Wade at The Sessions Hotel, and more than 100 bands at the 2021 Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
A Spotify playlist titled Bristol Summer of ’21 – A Great Place for Music has also been created, providing listeners an opportunity to preview some of the artists who are scheduled to perform.
Participating venues or events for Bristol Summer of ’21 – A Great Place for Music include: Birthplace of Country Music Museum, Blackbird Bakery, Border Bash, Borderline Billiards, Bristol Motor Speedway, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Bristol Station Brews & Taproom, Bristol Tennessee’s Sounds of Summer Concert Series, Cascade Draft House, Delta Blues, Midnight Oasis Bar & Grill, Paramount Bristol, Quaker Steak & Lube, Stateline Bar & Grille, State Street Brewing Company, The Bristol Hotel, The Cameo Theater, The Pinnacle, The Sessions Hotel, and Thunder Valley Tavern.
Representatives from the following organizations collaborated to introduce Bristol Summer of ’21 – A Great Place for Music: Believe in Bristol; Birthplace of Country Music; Bristol Motor Speedway; City of Bristol, Tennessee; City of Bristol, Virginia; Discover Bristol; Hard Rock Hotel and Casino Bristol; Paramount Bristol; Advance Bristol Foundation; and Corporate Image.
For more information on upcoming events, visit BristolSummerMusic.com.