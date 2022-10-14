After several months of discussion, the Surgoinsville Board of Mayor and Aldermen officially chose to use portions of the ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) on a sewer line extension rather than a sewer drip bed.
The BMA voted on Oct. 12 to authorize Mayor Merrell Graham to submit the application for the $826,137 project.
Ken Rhea of the First Tennessee Development District recently presented details of the project to the board at their October workshop.
The sewer expansion project would bring sewer services to the proposed residential development on Sandidge Hollow Road and extend the sewer line to Highway 11-W (possibly as far as Pizza Plus).
The BMA received an estimate from Lane Engineering in August that expected the line extension from Sandidge Hollow to Hwy 11-W to cost $635,900. Boring under 11-W to bring the line to the other side is expected to cost an additional $105,000 for a total project cost of $740,900.
This will get the line across 11-W, but it will end a little over 1,000 feet from Dollar General and Pizza Plus. This extra extension is expected to cost roughly an additional $200,000.
The BMA previously considered using ARPA funds to purchase land to construct a sewer drip bed that reduces sewer treatment expenses and would allow the town to end the wastewater partnership with neighboring Church Hill.
A drip system would involve the acquisition of about five acres of land and installation of a septic tank to serve the town’s entire sewer system, as well as a large fill bed. Lane Engineering estimated that a drip bed to service the entire town would cost roughly $4 million, but the BMA ultimately decided against this option for now.
However, Graham noted that the BMA might consider the drip bed in the future.
In other news, City Attorney Joe May recommended the town begin the process of conducting a sewer rate study in coordination with MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service).
“The sewer system has been in place now for just over five years, and we haven’t had a rate study done,” May said.
He also suggested the BMA coordinate with MTAS for an ordinance recodification.
This process involves reviewing and organizing a town’s code of ordinances to make sure they are all still free of conflicts and internal inconsistencies and conform to state law. Through this process, town officials may discover ordinances that need editing or updating.
“It will take every bit of a year, and it may take longer,” May said. “It is a tedious process, and that’s why they have a dedicated person at MTAS.”
