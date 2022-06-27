Church Hill 2023 budget includes surplus, employee raise

“We have no tax increase, and we feel like we took care of our employees,” Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal said of the proposed 2022-2023 fiscal year budget, which has the town operating in the black .
The board unanimously approved the budget on second reading at their June 21 meeting.
City Clerk Vicky Turner told the Review that, since the town is still searching for a full-time City Recorder, the final numbers for fiscal year 2021-2022 expenditures and revenues have not been totaled. However, she said the town will receive assistance from MTAS (Municipal Technical Advisory Service) in the coming weeks to close this fiscal year’s books.
The proposed 2023 fiscal year budget shows the town operating with a total of $5,249,460 in the general fund and total projected expenditures of $4,572,427 with $677,033 left over.
This budget also includes a $1 per hour raise for all 22 full-time municipal employees as well as a 50 cent per hour raise for the roughly 25 part-time employees.
New garbage truck
In other news, the BMA voted unanimously in favor of purchasing a new garbage truck using some of its ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) funds.
“I am very excited that we found this truck,” Deal said.
The $189,900 bid from RDK Assets Inc. of Tampa, Fl. was the one and only bid the town received for the truck. The board vote was contingent on RDK Assets Inc. providing the necessary documents.
“I understand the company is moving from a Limited Liability Company (LLC) to a corporation and changing its corporate structure,” newly appointed City Attorney Chris Raines told the Board. “This affects the documentation it has to provide.”
Deal noted that the company will haul the truck to Church Hill for a cost of roughly $3,492, and the town will use ARPA money to cover this expense. Once the town receives the documents, the truck should arrive within 10 days.
“They offered to drive it, but they will haul it for a little bit more,” he said. “We’d rather have it that way.”
Alderman Kathy Christian suggested the town purchase two trucks now, as Deal had previously noted that the town will consider purchasing a second one in a year. However, Deal said RDK Assets only had one available.
“I just pray it doesn’t go up (in cost),” Christian said.