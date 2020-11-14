United Way of Hawkins County is in full swing of our 2021-21 fundraising campaign. Our goal this year is $150,000. The proceeds of this year’s campaign will help the following agencies in Hawkins County:
- UETHDA (Hawkins County Neighborhood Service Center)
- Hawkins County Rescue Squad
- Frontier Health
- Boy Scouts of Southern Appalachia
- Girl Scouts Sequoyah Council
- Of One Accord
- Hawkins County Health Dept.
- Chip Hale Center
- MATS homeless shelter
- MTN Region Speech and Hearing
- Contact 211
- CASA for Kids Inc.
- American Red Cross
- Boys & Girls Club of Hawkins County
- Mooresburg Community Center
- Fireman’s Association of Hawkins County
- East TN. Kidney Foundation
- Somebody Loves Me
- Rogersville Laundry Ministry
- American Legion (Rogersville Post)
We are struggling to meet our goal this year due to Covid-19 and the uncertainty in brings with it. If you have not sent in your yearly donation, or are donating for the first time, please do so by December 31st. You may send donations to United Way of Hawkins County, 405 S. Armstrong Rd, Suite 8, Rogersville, TN. 37857 or you may make a contribution using PayPal. (uwayhawkinstn@att.net).