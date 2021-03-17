The Vietnam Veterans of Hawkins County who were killed during the Vietnam War will be recognized and honored at a service on March 29 at 11 a.m. at the Veterans War Memorial in front of the courthouse in downtown Rogersville.
All Vietnam veterans of Hawkins County, and family members of the 20 veterans who paid the supreme sacrifice for our country and Hawkins County, are urged to come out to the service. Each veteran’s name will be read and a flag placed at the memorial in their honor. Anyone who needs a chair is asked to bring one, as there will not be any chairs available provided.
All COVID-19 State and County guidelines will be followed that are in effect on the day of the service.
The service is being conducted by Hawkins County American Legion Post 21, Joseph Rogers VFW Post # 9543, Church Hill VFW Post # 9754 and Bulls Gap VFW Post # 9683.