Kim Owen Alley, who was convicted in March by a Hawkins County jury on one count of money laundering, will remain free at least until the end of September when an appeal is scheduled to be heard.
The money laundering conviction occurred as a result of a failed investment scheme Alley entered into in 2014 with two siblings and a friend.
Alley, 67, of Rogersville, was sentenced by Judge Alex Pearson in May to 10 years with a 30 percent release eligibility and more than $20,000 in fines and fees,
He was originally ordered by Judge Pearson to surrender to the Hawkins County Jail on June 1, but was granted a stay of incarceration on May 31 after his motion was for a new trial was filed.
That motion was scheduled to be heard on June 30, but was postponed until Sept. 30 after Alley hired Rogersville attorney John Anderson to handle his appeal.
Alley was originally indicted in 2018 on charges including money laundering, theft over $60,000, and two counts of improper business practices.
All charges except for the money laundering were dismissed by Judge Pearson during Alley’s March 17 trial in Hawkins County Criminal Court after evidence presented by the prosecution didn’t coincide with the dates on the indictments.
Alley was, however, convicted in the one-day trial on the money laundering charge which is a Class B felony punishable by 8-12 years.