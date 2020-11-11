Sandra Wells of Saint Clair, Tennessee has signed 3 separate contracts for novels with
Breaking Rules Publishing Company located in Pompano Beach, Florida. They promote authors from 27 different countries. Breakingrulespublishingcompany.com
Sandra moved to Saint Clair, Tennessee a little over 5 years ago from Myrtle Beach, SC. She also has a love of photography and spends many days searching for that perfect rural barn picture in the area.
She began her career in writing only 8 months ago in March 2020. In this short amount of time she has written 3 novels and a short story. Her series of books take place in Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Detective Kelly G. and Detective Carver try to solve murders without digging their own graves. Murder, mayhem and crooks gone wild make up these stories.
Just Like That – Nothing Else Matters – Fatal Prediction are the 3 books she has written.
Before Dawn…a new book is coming soon. Barnaby the Satisfied Troll is a short story.
Sandra Wells is available for book signings at: https://allauthor.com/author/pookybear1961/