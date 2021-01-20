BLOWING ROCK, NC—NC High Country Winter Tourism is off to a great start! The region is experiencing sell out weekends and large volumes of weekend day-trip visitors. For the upcoming Martin Luther King holiday, all ski resorts and snow tubing are expected to sell out by Saturday morning and most area lodging is booked as well.
Following N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper’s current restrictions, ski resorts and area attractions have limited capacity and most are selling tickets online. We want everyone to have a safe and wonderful, snowy mountain experience, so please book your lodging and attraction tickets in advance,” said Candice Cook, executive director of the N.C. High Country Host Regional Visitor Center.
The High Country region features three ski resorts: Appalachian Ski Mountain, Beech Mountain Resort and Sugar Mountain resort, as well as, Hawksnest Snowtubing.
“If you can, plan a trip to area ski resorts mid-week. The region will be less crowded and you will have more options and availability. You will also save money!,” Cook said.
The High Country region encompasses Banner Elk, Beech Mountain, Blowing Rock, Boone, West Jefferson and Wilkesboro. For up-to-date information on ski resort and lodging availability, contact the High Country Host Regional Visitor Center at 828-264-1299 or visit highcountryhost.com/High-Country-Winter-Weekend-Update