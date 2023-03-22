A Church Hill man who claimed to be the son of Donald Trump allegedly led police on a high speed pursuit late Tuesday night, exceeding 100 mph, ramming a patrol car, and attempting to run over deputies who were on foot.
At one point near the end of the pursuit deputies fired into the 2018 Chevy Silverado driven by Derek Thomas Lowman as he allegedly tried to run over two deputies who had exited their vehicles to try to apprehend him.
After the gunshots had been fired Lowman made it about a mile before the truck he was driving stalled, and he was arrested following a brief struggle.
Deputy Isaac Hutchins stated in his report that Lowman had a very strong odor of alcohol, his speech was slurred, and he was “talking out of his head”.
“Mr. Lowman stated his father was Donald Trump, and he is the protector of the United States,” Hutchins stated in his report.
'The vehicle barely missed me'
Hutchins reported that shortly before midnight he responded to assist the Church Hill Police Department on a high speed pursuit westbound on Highway 11-W. The CHPD had terminated the pursuit at Zions Hill Road where Hutchins observed the Chevy Silverado traveling 102 mph.
Hutchins reported that during the pursuit the truck was “all over the road” in excess of 100 mph, and nearly struck a vehicle that had pulled over onto the shoulder to get out of the way.
The vehicle had almost made it to the Rogersville Chrysler dealership when Lowman reportedly locked up the brakes and tried to swerve into Hutchins patrol car.
“The vehicle barely missed my vehicle and made a sharp left turn into the median, running over road signs,” Hutchins stated in his report. “The vehicle then crossed over the median, traveling east in the westbound lane. The vehicle then cut back through the median, came back westbound in the eastbound lane, and tried to hit my patrol vehicle head-on. The vehicle barely missed me and continued westbound.”
'Being held without bond'
Hutchins added, “The vehicle then drove straight for a stopped patrol car and slammed into the side on Cpl. (Anthony) Crosby’s unit. The vehicle stopped, backed up and rammed his (Crosby’s) patrol unit another time.”
At that point Hutchins and Deputy Gavin Gilliam exited their vehicles in an attempt to apprehend Lowman. Hutchins said Lowman backed up and drove toward he and Deuty Gilliam at a high rate of speed, resulting in Hutchins and Gilliam firing into the vehicle to stop the threat.
At that point Lowman was able to drive about a mile before the vehicle quit and he was arrested.
Lowman, 37, 502 Big Elm Road, Church Hill, was charged with felony evading arrest, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, aggravated assault, reckless driving, speeding, DUI, resisting arrest, no drivers license and violation of the implied consent law.
He was being held without bond in the Hawkins County Jail with arraignment set for Monday in Sessions Court.