A Church Hill man was charged with several felonies Friday night after he went to a neighbor’s house on Country Lane near Church Hill with a handgun believing the neighbors were shooting at him.
Upon being arrested Wayne Allen Bunch was found in possession of three pill bottles, and empty baggy, and 42 Gabapentin pills.
Around 11:26 p.m. Friday HCSO Deputy Billy Begley responded to a trespassing complaint at 155 Country Lane near Church Hill.
While he was en route Begley was informed by Hawkins County Central Dispatch that the man, later identified as Bunch, had a handgun and was standing on the neighbors’ front porch.
Upon his arrival Begley reported he observed Bunch laying in the weeds in front of the neighbors’ residents holding a black handgun.
“I then pointed my weapon at the male and gave him several verbal commands to drop his weapon,” Begley stated in his report. “After the fourth or fifth time of telling him to drop his weapon he finally laid it down. At that time I was able to get him into custody and secure the weapon.”
Bunch, 47, 162 Country Lane, Church Hill, was then searched and the drug items were located. Bunch then agreed to speak to Begley.
“I asked Wayne why he was at this residence,” Begley said. “He stated he though people were shooting at him in the trailer park. I then asked Wayne if he knew the people who lived at the residence he was at. He stated he didn’t know them but knew that they had a gun.”
Bunch was charged with two counts of aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a firearm during commission of a dangerous felony, public intoxication, possession of a handgun while under the influence, and possession of Schedule V narcotics.
He also had an outstanding failure to appear warrant stemming from an arrest in January of 2022 for driving without a license and registration violation. Bunch was beg held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment Monday in Sessions Court.