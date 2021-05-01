On April 27, the Tennessee Supreme Court suspended Kyle Douglas Vaughan from the practice of law pursuant to court rules. On July 21, 2020, Vaughan pled guilty to theft of property over $60,000 and under $250,000 in violation of state law, in the Criminal Court for Washington County. Pursuant to the order of enforcement, the board is to institute a formal proceeding to determine the extent of final discipline to be imposed as a result of Vaughan’s guilty plea.
Effective Jan. 21, 2020, Vaughan was temporarily suspended by the Tennessee Supreme Court for misappropriating funds and posing a threat of substantial harm to the public. Vaughan’s temporary suspension remains in effect pending further order of the court.
Vaughan must comply with Tennessee Supreme Court Rule 9, Section 28 and 30.4, regarding the obligations and responsibilities of suspended attorneys.