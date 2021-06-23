BRISTOL - WBCM Radio Bristol's “Farm and Fun Time” live variety show, presented by the Birthplace of Country Music, is back in full force with monthly live programs before a studio audience. You're invited to join in the fun on Thursday, July 8, at 7 p.m. EDT as Radio Bristol welcomes musical guests Scythian and Melissa Carper to the program for what promises to be a rousing show.
"Fans of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion won't want to miss Scythian on ‘Farm and Fun Time,’ one of the festival's most energetic and entertaining acts," said Radio Bristol host Kris Truelsen."We will also be joined by Melissa Carper, who is critically acclaimed as one of the best voices in classic country music performing today. It's going to be a very exciting show!"
Washington D.C.-based Scythian is a headliner across the U.S. Celtic music festival circuit and a leading name among bluegrass and Americana fests. The group's brand of high-energy folk music has resonated with fans at more than 1,300 shows across the United States, Europe, Canada, and Australia. Founded by brothers Alexander and Danylo Fedoryka, first-generation sons of Ukrainian immigrants, Scythian's passion for "old-time, good-time music" of many cultures has contributed greatly to the band's success and touched the souls of kindred spirits spanning all ages and ethnicities.
Heralded by “Saving Country Music” as "one of the greatest classic golden era country singers and composers of this generation," Melissa Carper's artistry infuses jazz, swing, and classic country into a vintage jukebox sound some have compared to a bluegrass Billie Holiday or a country Janis Joplin. From the first to the final note of her latest album “Daddy's Country Gold,” Carper paints a beautiful portrait of heartfelt music, written by a road-lovin' gal who has lived her songs and spent her life performing.
“Farm and Fun Time” host Kris Truelsen and his band Bill and the Belles lead the program with jovial segues and homespun humor, weaving musical performances, an Heirloom Recipe segment, and the monthly Farm Report into a colorful quilt of Appalachian song and stories the entire family will enjoy.
Tickets to “Farm and Fun Time” are on sale now for $35; the show will stream live on Radio Bristol's Facebook page for free. It is also available for listening on the air at WBCM Radio Bristol 100.1 FM in the Bristol area and through the station's free mobile app.
“Farm and Fun Time” is now syndicated on Blue Ridge PBS, East Tennessee PBS, and PBS North Carolina. For tickets and more information about Radio Bristol programming, visit ListenRadioBristol.org.
About Radio Bristol
Presented by the nonprofit Birthplace of Country Music, Radio Bristol showcases the diversity of American roots music from the early recording era to today. Reaching the world through their online media center, Radio Bristol produces original programming through recordings and live sessions from the Birthplace of Country Music Museum and the Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee region. Radio Bristol broadcasts on 100.1 FM in the Bristol area, online at ListenRadioBristol.org, and through the station's free mobile app. The Birthplace of Country Music is the parent organization of the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, the annual Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, and Radio Bristol. For more information visit ListenRadioBristol.org.