Mount Carmel police arrested a Gate City, Va. man last week accused of repeatedly texting his ex-girlfriend, “coaching” her on how to testify in a pending aggravated assault charge, and telling her she should kill herself.
Mount Carmel police arrested a Gate City, Va. man last week accused of repeatedly texting his ex-girlfriend, “coaching” her on how to testify in a pending aggravated assault charge, and telling her she should kill herself.
Danny Ralph Wallen, 41, was initially charged with aggravated assault based on allegations that he choked his ex girlfriend and broke her nose at her Mount Carmel residence on Oct. 26, 2022.
That charge was bound over to the Hawkins County Grand Jury on Nov. 28, at which time Wallen was served with an order of protection against the ex girlfriend. Wallen was released from jail on a $5,000 bond.
On Dec. 15 the ex girlfriend told MCPD Officer Nathan Fields that Wallen had been texting her and “coaching” her on how to testify in his aggravated assault case.
On Dec. 27 MCPD Detective Hunter Jones and Officer Natalee Long met with the ex girlfriend who reported that Wallen had been texting her non-stop, and again coaching her on how to testify.
She admitted that she texted him back because she was lonely.
Jones stated in his report that he observed texts from “Danny” in the ex girlfriend’s phone beginning Dec. 3 and continuing almost daily until Dec. 27.
“In the messages Mr. Wallen admits that he could go to jail for talking with (the ex girlfriend),” Jones stated in his report. “He further makes remarks that he ‘did it’ and that (the ex girlfriend) should kill herself. On several occasions (the ex girlfriend) advised Wallen to leave her alone. She stated that she is fearful of Mr. Wallen and that she felt harassed by him.”
Wallen was arrested by the MCPD on Jan. 13 and charged with aggravated stalking and violation of an order of protection.
Wallen was arraigned Wedensday in Sessions Court and released on an additional $2,500 bond.
The order of protection was reinstated, and Wallen was also ordered to wear a GPS ankle monitor. He is scheduled to appear in court again on the new charges on March 8.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.