Heavy rains and fast-rising floodwaters over the weekend led to the death of one Hawkins County resident and water rescues for several more.
On Sunday afternoon, Hawkins County Rescue Squad was called to Housewright Hollow Road because of a vehicle submerged in water. As team members searched the vehicle, a neighbor located a deceased individual in the water.
On Tuesday night, Tennessee Highway Patrol identified the individual as Donna Adams, 61, of Surgoinsville, who according to a crash report was traveling east on Housewright Hollow Road and left the left side of the road into Big Creek, where her vehicle was swept away downstream.
She was found partially submerged about 20 yards from the car’s final resting place after being swept from the rear passenger side. THP says they believe Adams drowned.
It is believed the individual was the only occupant of the vehicle.
The National Weather Service office in Morristown reported an estimated 3 to 5 inches of rain may have fallen in most of Hawkins County by Sunday night.
Mudslides, flooded homes and impassable roads were reported throughout the county. At least two residential gas storage tanks were torn from their moorings.
The fatal incident, which is under investigation by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, brought assistance from Carters Valley and Goshen Valley Volunteer Fire Departments, Hancock County Rescue Squad, Hawkins County Emergency Medical and Management, and Hawkins County Sheriff’s Department and E-911.
Two water rescues took place on Highway 70 North in Rogersville and Surgoinsville Creek Road in Surgoinsville early Sunday morning.
Hawkins County Schools were closed Monday due to flooding, debris in roads and potential for continued runoff.
Sunny, dry weather was expected early in the week, but more rain was expected Tuesday night and Wednesday, causing a flash flood watch for the area to continue.
Even more severe flooding occurred in areas to the west, including Campbell County and Nashville, where 7 inches of rain were reported.