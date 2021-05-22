Dining in Abingdon, Va., offers an experience unmatched by most destinations. Set in the beauty of Southwest Virginia’s Blue Ridge Mountains, Abingdon is known for its outdoor recreation and diverse arts community. It’s the more than 30 independently owned local restaurants here that have put this destination on the map for gourmets, as well. It’s been recognized as the number one “Best Small Town Food Scene” in 2019 and 2020 by USA Today.
An easy drive from the region’s metro areas, Abingdon is just off I-81, only ten minutes north of Bristol, Tenn., and two hours northeast of Asheville, N.C. Its amazing dining options, alone, make the trip a pleasure for the senses. Here, though, the historic downtown’s charm adds to any visit. After a ride along the world-class Virginia Creeper Trail or before a performance at the legendary Barter Theatre (127 West Main St.), there are plenty of options nearby. Casual outdoor options, elegant white tablecloth dining rooms, and settings filled with history and legend are all downtown options.
Long time favorites
While new places in town are drawing attention, the old favorites are always popular. An evening at The Tavern (222 East Main St.) is a tradition for many. Located in one of Abingdon’s oldest buildings, built in 1779, the atmosphere both inside and on the courtyard is unique. The diverse menu, extensive beer and wine list, and full bar offer something for everyone. Another local favorite, Rain (283 East Main St.) is an eclectic spot with an extensive menu and artsy atmosphere. From soups, seafood, and steaks to distinctive drinks and desserts, the menu is creative and yummy.
Fresh, Fun Flavor
The Girl & The Raven (380 East Main St.) is a new addition to the local food scene. The cafe features dishes created from regionally sourced ingredients, paired with premium craft coffees roasted in small batches, using ethically sourced beans. At 128 Pecan (128 Pecan St. SE), they pride themselves on both taste and service. They serve unique twists on popular sandwiches, special dinner entrees, and house-made desserts, all in a friendly, quirky atmosphere. Luke’s Café (823 West Main St.) features fresh food in an art-and-music-inspired, casual setting. The menu is filled with salads, sandwiches, and a full dinner menu, all with an artistic flair.
Specialty Galore
Abingdon’s tasty options also include beverages and more. The craft beers at Wolf Hills Brewing (149 Deadmore St.) are always a favorite. In downtown’s The Spring House (112 Court St.), there is a trio of tastes to be enjoyed. Wolf Hills Coffee, Tumbling Creek Cider Company, and Appalachian Teas & Botanicals all offer specially curated beverage menus. There are also local shops featuring olive oils, wines and cheeses, specialty meats, and more.
There is so much to explore and enjoy in Abingdon and the culinary scene is a vital part of the experience. Online itineraries and a full list of restaurants offer a variety of ways to customize any visit. The stately and historic Martha Washington Inn and Spa (150 West Main St.), along with a variety of other lodging options give visitors a complete array of accommodations to fit any need.
ABOUT ABINGDON
Abingdon, Va., is the centerpiece for a great Southwest Virginia experience. Surrounded by mountains, the outdoors beckon. Entrenched in history, the stories unfold. Filled with creativity, the arts come alive. Abingdon is committed to the history, culture, and vitality of its downtown.
The result is a beautifully preserved historic district and a welcoming, vibrant business community filled with shops and more than 30 independently owned restaurants. With easy access from I-81 or scenic state routes 11 and 58, Abingdon is located just 15 miles from the Virginia-Tennessee border in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains of Virginia. Its convenient location makes it the perfect vacation destination to enjoy history, the outdoors, and the arts. There are a host of lodging options in and around Abingdon, from luxury inns, B&Bs, and cottages to mountain cabin rentals, to family- and budget-friendly hotels with easy Interstate access.