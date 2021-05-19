A Kingsport man lost his life last week in a car crash in Rogersville.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, at 1:26 on Thursday afternoon, a Freightliner tractor-trailer driven by Gregory Noe, 59, of Russellville had stopped at the traffic light at Highway 11W and Park Boulevard.
Nicholas Key, 23, was traveling the same southbound direction behind the tractor-trailer but failed to stop.
Noe was not injured in the accident.
Key’s 2021 Nissan Altima struck the trailer and ended up underneath it. No skid marks were visible at the accident.
Although the speed limit is 55 m.p.h. at the intersection, overhead signs warn of the traffic light before it is reached.
An additional report is expected to follow.