A Union County man accused of attempting to drag his ex-girlfriend into his vehicle earlier this month was arrested Tuesday on charges including attempted kidnapping and aggravated burglary.
The victim told HCSO Deputy Benjamin Shanks on Oct. 5 that her ex-boyfriend, Cody Wayne Wright, 29, of Sharps Chapel, broke into her Mooresburg residence through a window, and then grabbed her by “the hair and face” and tried to drag her into his vehicle.
Shanks, who took the report from the victim, stated that Wright initially knocked on her door, but the victim told him to leave, that he wasn’t coming in.
“Cody refused to leave and then forced entry into the residence through a closed window,” Shanks reported. “(The victim) stated when she heard him trying to open the window she went to the back door because she was scared he would hurt her when he got into the house.”
The victim stated that after Wright made entry she ran out the back door, but Wright caught her in the driveway.
“(The victim) stated Cody then grabbed her by the hair and face,” Shanks reported. “Once Cody grabbed her he then drug her to his vehicle. Once he got her to the truck Cody pushed her face into the seat to the point she couldn’t breath, and then stated, ‘You will be leaving with me’. She was able to push back and be freed from Cody, and then Cody stated, ‘Either you’re leaving with me or you’re not getting your phone back’.”
The victim stated she then screamed and ran toward her mother’s residence. Her stepfather reportedly heard the screaming and went outside where he found the victim trembling and crying.
By that time, however, Wright had left in his truck, allegedly taking the victim’s phone with him. She later “pinged” the phone and found it at the bottom of her driveway near the road.
The victim stated she and Wright had broken up about a week earlier. Aside from attempted kidnapping and aggravated burglary Wright was charged with theft and domestic assault.
