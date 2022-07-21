Why did you decide to run for this office?
In 2002, my boss, Tommy Young, made arrangements for me to attend the Hawkins County leadership Class.
As a result of his encouragement to be involved in our community, I decided to run for County Commissioner and have served as the Commissioner from the Second District for the past 10 years.
Mr. Young had a great influence on me both personally and professionally and much of who I am today is a result of his leadership and guidance that he provided to me over the past 29 years.
Share your education and employment background, and list any previous political offices you’ve held.
I attended Church Hill High School, Tri-cities State Tech. and East Tennessee State University. I have a degree in Banking and Finance. I took classes through the University of Tennessee County Technical Assistance Service and received my Certification as a Certified Public Administrator in 2016.
I have continued to keep my Certification current since that time by taking 16 credit hours yearly of Continuing Education Classes. I have been employed with the Natural Gas Utility District of Hawkins County For the past 29 years and I hold the position of Purchasing Director for the Utility.
I have been a County Commissioner for the past 10 years, proudly representing the people of the Second District.
If you are elected what would be your top goals, and what would you like to accomplish by the end of your next term of office?
One of my goals as a County Commissioner is to serve the people that elected me to office to the best of my ability. My Top goal is to be a good County Commissioner, open to different viewpoints, making well thought out decisions, and to try my best to make the RIGHT DECISIONS. Being a County Commissioner is a huge responsibility, one that I do not take lightly!
Why are you the best, and most qualified candidate for this office?
Each person seeking elected office brings different experiences to the table. I believe that my Educational background, Certified Public Administrator Certification, Work experience, and Proven track record as a County Commissioner for the past 10 years certainly would make me a qualified candidate.
Speak directly to the voters and tell them why they should vote for you.
I have a proven track record serving as your County Commissioner for the past 10 years. During these past 10 years I have voted many times on issues that affect each of us. Serious issues have come up and sincere votes have been made. Many issues are still to come.
Hopefully, with your support, I can continue to serve you as a County Commissioner. Thank you for your support and most of all Thank You for allowing me to represent you. It has been an Honor to do so!!