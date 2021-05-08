The IRS is sending plus-up stimulus payments.
Most of the third stimulus check payments have been sent by the IRS. However, many people did not receive the full amount of stimulus that they were entitled to receive.
If you have received your third stimulus check, you could receive a plus-up payment as well.
If you haven’t received your third stimulus payment you may be getting more than the $1,400 per person when the money arrives. The IRS will be sending a plus-up payment if the IRS underestimated the amount of stimulus you qualify for by using an older tax return when calculating your dollar amount.
The IRS has sent 163 million payments since March in weekly batches. The IRS will be sending more weekly payments for people who are eligible.
The IRS will be sending stimulus payments to nonfilers who don’t normally file a tax return and for people who receive SSI and SSDI benefits.
After you receive your stimulus, you should be receiving a letter with information about your check from the IRS. Keep this letter where you will be able to locate it later. The IRS letter is officially called Notice 1444-C and is your proof the IRS sent a payment in case you don’t actually receive it or if you receive less than the amount that you qualify for.
By law, the IRS has until Dec. 31, 2021, to send out all of the third stimulus checks. That gives the IRS time to process 2020 tax returns and make the plus-up payments. Since the filling deadline is Oct. 15 for people who file extensions, the IRS needs additional time after Oct. 15 to make all of the plus-up payments.
If all of your stimulus doesn’t arrive by then, you can claim the stimulus amount due on your 2021 tax return. It will be similar to the Recovery Rebate Credit for claiming missed stimulus on the 2020 tax return.
You can use the Get My Payment tracker tool for plus-up payments or other information about your payment. The details are updated once a day and the tool can be used to flag a problem with your payment. In the event there is a problem with your payment, you may need to respond to a message that you receive concerning your stimulus payment.
The IRS doesn’t want you to call if you have an issue with the delivery or the amount of your stimulus.
David Zubler is a tax accountant and Enrolled Agent in East Tennessee, providing tax strategies and representing clients before the IRS and has over 25 years of tax experience. He is the author of four tax books and is the founder and president of Your Tax Care. The company provides business and tax education to the public at its website, YourTaxCare.com. David has appeared on national tv and recordings of David’s daily tax tip radio program are also available. David can be reached at (865) 363-3019 or contacted by email at david@yourtaxcare.com