All this politically correct gender confusion nonsense about which restroom to use seems, to me, easy to fix. The problem is with stupid new definitions of old words. Here is my simple solution. Do not use the words “men” and “women.”
For centuries, those were good words that everyone understood. We knew what they meant then. Not so much anymore. Today they are defined by how a person feels or wants to be instead of what he is (and I use that gender word, “he,” generically the way we were taught back when school was the place where children learned how to read and write and count and think, but I digress).
No person should be confused about the evident, physical characteristics of his anatomy. Even young toddlers learn at an early age, “girls have innies and boys have outies.” It is the same physical information doctors identify when they proclaim a newborn baby’s gender on the delivery table. As soon as the baby becomes visible, everyone knows what it is. In fact, that is the same information that is instantly recorded on every person’s birth certificate. If you doubt that, please look for yourself; nowhere on your birth certificate does it say, “gender to be determined in 6 to 10 years when the child can decide for himself.”
So that should end the confusion and stop the insanity. Restroom signs should be designated male and female. And for those who can’t read, we could use symbols. Not the popular symbols illustrating figures with pants and skirts. Those are too confusing for this generation. Anyone who wants to wear a skirt might think he can use a female restroom. Instead, the symbols might depict the male and female ends of an electrical extension cord. Everyone knows what those are because, after all, “girls have innies and boys have outies.”
When I was a kid, I spent a summer with my cousin in Scotland, S.D. In the city park was a restroom with a sign that said “The Dog House.” There were two doors; one labeled “pointers” and the other labeled “setters.” There was no confusion, even then, for us unsophisticated 9-year-old kids. We all knew which door to use.
Basically, it comes down to this; if you don’t know what you are, stand in front of the restroom mirror, pull your pants down, and take a close look. If you see something that none of the others in the restroom have, get out and stay out. You are in the WRONG PLACE because, you know, “girls have innies and boys have outies.”
I hope these suggestions are helpful. You’re welcome and I am happy to be of service.