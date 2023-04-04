A Kingsport mailman was arrested Tuesday after police allegedly observed him using meth while delivering mail on his route.
On Tuesday Kingsport Police Department Vice and Narcotics Unit officers were reportedly conducting surveillance on Joshua W. Honaker, 44, of Blountville, as part of an ongoing joint investigation with the Office of the Inspector General.
The KPD reported that Honaker, a mail carrier employed by the United State Postal Service, was operating a U.S.P.S. mail truck, when he stopped in a parking lot in the 1900 block of Lowell Drive in Kingsport and began ingesting narcotics in plain sight.
Detectives approached Honaker and detained him without incident, the KPD stated in a report. A subsequent search found him to be in possession of a cut straw containing a crystal residue believed to be Methamphetamine, a bubble gum container containing a crystal residue believed to be Methamphetamine, and a pill identified as Oxycodone.
Mr. Honaker was arrested and charged with Driving While in Possession of Meth; Simple Possession/Casual Exchange of Meth; Simple Possession/Casual Exchange of Oxycodone; and Possession of Unlawful Drug Paraphernalia
Honaker was being held in the Kingsport City Jail awaiting arraignment. The mail truck he was operating was released back to the USPS.