The Municipal Technical Advisory Service is expected to soon conduct a rate study on Surgoinsville’s sewer system, which has been “bleeding money” for a while and has been the subject of much discussion.
State regulations will not allow a municipal sewer system to operate in the red for more than two years, so, if nothing is done, the state will step in and set the Surgoinsville sewer rate.
The town installed their sewer system in 2018 and has 270 customers who use it. This system is part of a wastewater partnership with Church Hill that requires Surgoinsville to pay Church Hill roughly $49,000 per year (or $4.25 per 1,000 gallons).
Members of the BMA have previously expressed their frustration with Church Hill over this cost and the several rate increases they have incurred since 2018.
To make matters worse, Mayor Merrell Graham said the system’s pumps are not working properly.
The town is also currently working with Hawkins Co. Board of Education to fix a sewer infiltration problem at Surgoinsville Middle School. Water is leaking into the sewer system somewhere at SMS, which is causing more wastewater than necessary to come from the school. Naturally, this drives up the cost for the town to maintain the system.
The BMA and the BOE have worked together to have engineers look into the problem, but, so far, no solution has been found. Since the problem arose, the town has been footing the bill for all this extra water in the sewer system, but the two boards are working together to reimburse the town.
“It’s just not good right now”
At their Nov. 14 meeting, the BMA considered MTAS’s (municipal technical advisory service) recommendation that they absorb the sewer construction account into the sewer operations account.
The sewer fund is currently broken into three accounts: operations, construction and savings. The sewer construction account currently contains $81,000 and would be closed once the money is moved into the operating account.
“The construction account was initially created because of the work that was done to produce the sewer,” Graham said. “We don’t have any construction going on at this time.”
“It just makes sense to get rid of the construction account and move all that money into the operations considering it is depleting rapidly,” City Recorder Pam Mullins told the board. “Last week, we were down to around $4,000 in the operations account. It seems like we’re dependent on the utility district check each month. I can’t stress this enough, and I have MTAS behind me. Something’s got to be done. We can’t operate with the account we have currently, considering the bills with Church Hill. It’s just not good right now.”
She added, “MTAS also wanted to let you know that, if we continue doing this, eventually the state will step in and set the sewer rate.”
“We’re putting a band-aid on it”
Alderman Randy Collier noted that the BMA just moved around $45,000 into the sewer operations account about three months ago. This money is already gone.
“What’s eating us up is the pumps,” Graham said.
“The pumps, the infiltration problem with the school and Church Hill billing,” Mullins added. “Their rates have gone up, and ours have stayed the same. It’s getting worse and worse.”
“If we just moved $45,000 into the account three months ago, and we’re moving $81,000 in now, we’re putting a band-aid on it,” Collier said. “We’re going to have to address it, because, next time, we won’t have any money to pull from.”
“At some point, we may have to do a rate adjustment,” Graham said.
He further noted that he thought the town and the BOE were getting closer to resolving the infiltration problem.
The BMA voted to move the $81,000 into the sewer operations account and also authorize MTAS to begin the rate study.
City Attorney Joe May told the BMA that he will have a better idea of what this study will cost by the December meeting.
He also suggested the town soon have someone conduct a user study to make sure that there is a record of everyone who is actually using the system.