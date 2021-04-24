MARYVILLE -- Channel catfish have joined rainbow trout as another fish species stocked into Maryville’s Greenbelt Lake for anglers’ enjoyment.
On April 15, about 600 1-pound-or-larger catfish were stocked into the lake with two more stockings planned for the week of May 10 and the week of June 7, which is prior to Tennessee’s free fishing day on June 12.
Over the winter, rainbow trout were stocked in Greenbelt Lake and Pistol Creek, although catfish will only be stocked in the lake portion. TWRA will be conducting angler (creel) surveys to help further management and stockings at this location.
A valid Tennessee fishing license is required to fish for catfish and if an angler is targeting trout or if trout are caught and kept, a valid fishing license and additional trout stamp or sportsman license is required.
TWRA recommends a daily creel limit of five catfish with no minimum length limit.