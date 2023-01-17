State Senator Jon Lundberg (R-Bristol) was appointed permanent chairman of the Senate Education Committee last week.
The appointment was made by Lt. Governor Randy McNally during the organizational session of the 113th General Assembly. Lundberg represents Hawkins and Sullivan Counties in Senate District 4.
Lundberg served as interim Chairman of the Education Committee in the 2022 legislative session, during which the General Assembly made a historic $1 billion investment in education and updated the school funding formula for the first time in 30 years. McNally praised Lundberg for his leadership.
“Jon Lundberg has been a critical member of our Senate team since his election to the body. His leadership of the Education Committee during the passage of the new school funding formula was invaluable. He possesses both the talent and experience to continue to succeed in this role.”
The Senate Education Committee reviews all legislation regarding K-12 schools and higher education.
“I am honored that the Lt. Governor has entrusted me with the responsibility to lead this important committee. The significant education reforms passed last year were a step in the right direction for Tennessee schools to become the best in the nation. This year, we will continue our work to ensure every student in Tennessee receives a quality education.”
In addition, Lundberg was appointed to serve on the Senate Judiciary Committee.
The General Assembly will return to the State Capitol next Friday, January 20 to resume the organizational session which will conclude on Saturday, January 21 with the inauguration of Governor Bill Lee to his second term on War Memorial Plana in a joint session of the General Assembly.
Upon completion of the organizational session, the General Assembly will begin its regular business as committees meet to review reports and budget proposals from state departments as well as vote on legislation.